Russia slams Bidens' decision allowing Ukraine to strike Russia, terms it "new round of escalation"

Moscow [Russia], November 18 : Russia has strongly condemned outgoing US President Joe Biden's decision allowing Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia using long-range missles, calling it a siginificant 'escalation' and a clear involvement of the United States in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said termed it as "qualitatively new round of escalation" of tensions and a "qualitatively new situation" in terms of the involvement of the United States in this conflict, as reported by TASS.

"If such a decision has indeed been formulated and communicated to the Kyiv regime, then, of course, this is a qualitatively new round of escalation of tensions and a qualitatively new situation in terms of the involvement of the United States in this conflict. We are proceeding from this," Peskov said.

"These signals have been received by the collective West. And they were voiced by the president in St. Petersburg," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, outgoing President Biden authorised the use of long-range missiles by Kyiv to target the deepest part of Russia.

The missiles could be used in the Kursk region of western Russia to defend Ukrainian forces against Russian and North Korean offensives, the New York Times reported citing US officials.

This comes days ahead of President-elect Donald Trump assuming charge in the White House. Notably, Trump has been critical of US' support to Ukraine and has repeatedly called for bringing an end to the conflict.

As per the officials, Ukraine will be allowed to use the long-range missiles, known as the Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS. Biden's decision comes in response to Russia's surprise decision to bring North Korean troops into the fight, officials told the New York Times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky didn't confirmed the permission to strike but suggested on Sunday that more important than lifting the restrictions, would be the number of missiles used to strike the Russians.

"Today, many in the media are talking about the fact that we have received permission to take appropriate actions," Zelensky had said in his nightly address. "But blows are not inflicted with words. Such things are not announced. The rockets will speak for themselves."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor