Russia slams EU reaction to unidentified drones

Moscow, Sep 27 The Russian Foreign Ministry official responsible for European Union affairs has criticised the bloc for its "hysteria" over unidentified drones entering its territory, saying the sole aim is to justify an increase in military spending, according to the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday.

The RIA Novosti report quoted Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for European Affairs, as saying that the EU is attempting to convince the public of the need to increase its military expenditures, at the expense of undermining socioeconomic stability and lowering people's living standards.

Maslennikov's remarks were made after reports of multiple unidentified drones having been spotted over Denmark's airports and military bases and in Germany's northern state bordering Denmark this week. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has described the drone incursion disrupting the air traffic at the Copenhagen Airport as a "serious attack" on the country's critical infrastructure.

Earlier, Vladimir Chizhov, First Deputy Chairman of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Defence and Security, told Russia-24 TV that Russia has no need to demonstrate its strength by dispatching drones to EU countries, Xinhua news agency reported. According to the RIA Novosti report on Saturday, Maslennikov also noted that the EU has yet to reach a consensus on the details of a proposed "drone wall."

The "drone wall" means a build-up of technical equipment designed to detect and neutralize drones attempting to cross EU borders.

On Friday, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced that planning for a "drone wall" is already underway, noting that EU leaders will continue discussions on the matter at their informal European Council meeting next week, according to a press release issued by the Finnish government.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius visited Helsinki for talks with Orpo and Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen, focusing on the proposed drone wall and broader efforts to strengthen the EU's common defence.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called earlier this month for building a drone wall as part of the "Eastern Flank Watch" initiative, aimed at bolstering protection along the Union's external borders.

