Russia: State Duma told about laws coming into force in September

Moscow [Russia], August 30 (ANI/Izvestia): A number of laws will come into force in Russia on September 1, which include a set of anti-fraud measures, the Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on August 30.

"A set of measures aimed at combating fraudsters will be launched. Among them: a "cooling-off period" when issuing loans, during which no financial transactions will be carried out; the ability to appoint authorised persons to confirm transfers from accounts and receive cash," he wrote in his Facebook channel. (ANI/Izvestia)

