Russia: State Duma told about laws coming into force in September
By ANI | Updated: August 30, 2025 14:45 IST2025-08-30T14:40:49+5:302025-08-30T14:45:16+5:30
Moscow [Russia], August 30 (ANI/Izvestia): A number of laws will come into force in Russia on September 1, which include a set of anti-fraud measures, the Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on August 30.
"A set of measures aimed at combating fraudsters will be launched. Among them: a "cooling-off period" when issuing loans, during which no financial transactions will be carried out; the ability to appoint authorised persons to confirm transfers from accounts and receive cash," he wrote in his Facebook channel. (ANI/Izvestia)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor