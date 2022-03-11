Russia strikes Ukraine's Dnipro city for 1st time, one killed

Kiev, March 11 One person was killed on Friday after three Russian airstrikes hit Dnipro, an inland city located on the Dnieper river deemed as a major stronghold in central-eastern Ukraine, the country's State Emergency Services (SES) reported.

This is the first time that the city has been struck by Russian strikes since the war began 16 days ago.

In a social media post, the SES said at about 6.10 a.m., two strikes hit a kindergarten and an apartment building in the city.

The third strike hit a two-storey shoe factory building at around 7.45 a.m., it added.

Besides Dnipro, the city of Lutsk, located in the north-western region of Ukraine has also come under aerial bombardment for the first time.

Lutsk Mayor has confirmed that the blasts took place near the city airfield.

"Everyone into shelter!" he wrote in a Facebook post where he also urged local residents not to publish any photos, addresses or coordinates.

