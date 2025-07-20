Russia strikes Ukrainian military enterprises

Moscow, July 20 Russian forces carried out a massive strike on enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The attack involved high-precision air-, ground- and sea-launched weapons, as well as drones, and all designated targets were hit, the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram that Russia launched more than 300 drones and over 30 cruise missiles overnight, killing one person and injuring six others in Odesa, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces shot down 71 Ukrainian drones overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 13 drones were intercepted while approaching the Russian capital.

Meanwhile, Russia is ready to hold another round of talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv is evidently in no hurry, said the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier on Monday.

“Kyiv is clearly taking its time. We still await proposals concerning the timelines. The Russian side is willing to continue and hold a third round [of talks],” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Russian newspaper Izvestia, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Galuzin, mentioned that Russia will continue direct negotiations with Ukraine.

“There is an understanding that direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations will continue,” said Galuzin, who earlier participated in two previous meetings in Istanbul.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor