Russia strikes Ukrainian military facilities with Cruise Missiles: Defense Ministry

The Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian military facilities with sea- and land-based cruise missiles at night, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"During the night, the Russian armed forces struck facilities of the Ukrainian military infrastructure with long-range precision weapons using air- and sea-based cruise missiles," Konashenkov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, in total, the Russian armed forces destroyed 821 objects of the Ukrainian military infrastructure.

"Among them are 14 military airfields, 19 command posts and communication centres, 24 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 radar stations. 7 combat aircraft, 7 helicopters, 9 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down. 87 tanks and other combat armoured vehicles, 28 multiple rocket launchers, 118 units of special military vehicles were destroyed," Konashenkov said.

He added that the Russian navy destroyed 8 Ukrainian military boats.

Konashenkov also stressed that only military facilities are subject to attack, no damage is caused to residential and social infrastructure.

On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor