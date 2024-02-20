Russia takes full control of coke plant in Avdiivka

Moscow, Feb 20 Russian forces have taken full control of the Avdiivka coke and chemical plant, the country's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

It said on Monday that Russian forces had taken more favourable lines and positions in the Avdiivkda direction, adding that the country's forces had "fully liberated the coke and chemical plant" in the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian troops also hit clusters of manpower and hardware of the Ukrainian army's 71st jaeger and 23rd mechanised brigades, as well as the 116th territorial defence brigade in Donetsk, it added.

Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 565 soldiers killed and wounded in this direction, according to the Ministry.

Two armoured fighting vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, two US-made M777 howitzers and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed over the past day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor