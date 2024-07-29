Russia to counter US missile deployment in Germany: Putin

St. Petersburg, July 29 Russia will take corresponding countermeasures if the US deploys long-range weapons in Germany, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"If the US implements such plans, we will consider giving up the previously assumed unilateral moratorium on the deployment of medium and short-range strike weapons, including increasing the capabilities of the coastal troops of our Navy," Putin said during the naval parade ceremony at Russia's annual Navy Day in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

The US announced earlier this month the decision to begin episodic deployments of long-range weapons in Germany from 2026 to demonstrate its commitment to NATO and Europe.

During his speech, Putin stressed that such missiles possibly equipped with nuclear warheads would hit targets on Russian territory within 10 minutes, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will take corresponding measures to deploy them, taking into account the moves by the United States and its allies in Europe and other regions of the world," he said.

Russia, Putin said, will continue to build up its surface, underwater forces and naval air force and equip them with new generation and hypersonic missile systems.

