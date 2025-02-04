Russia to deploy Oreshnik missile systems in Belarus

Moscow, Feb 4 Russia will deploy its Oreshnik missile systems in Belarus in accordance with the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries, a senior Russian diplomat confirmed on Tuesday.

"In line with our allied commitments...Russia is ready to provide Minsk with the necessary support and take measures to protect our common defence space," Alexey Polishchuk, head of the Second Department of the Commonwealth of Independent States at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TASS news agency.

He emphasised that the medium-range ballistic Oreshnik missiles will be stationed in Belarus as part of these agreements, reports Xinhua news agency quoting the TASS interview.

Polishchuk added that Belarus already hosts a joint Regional Forces Group, modern Russian defence systems, and non-strategic nuclear weapons, emphasising that the country's armed forces and security agencies are capable of handling both external and internal threats independently.

In late January, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic missile system would arrive in Belarus "any day now," adding that the system may be deployed closer to the Smolensk region.

This comes amid the recent announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that any potential peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine should guarantee the long-term security of both countries.

"The final signing of the documents is a very serious issue that should guarantee the security of both Ukraine and Russia for a serious, long time in the future," he had said during an interview with local media.

Ukraine can designate anyone to negotiate with Russia, but it must be signed by legitimate Ukrainian authorities when a deal is made, Putin said, adding that Volodymyr Zelensky is no longer the rightful president of Ukraine.

Putin urged Ukraine to revoke the decree signed by Zelensky on banning negotiation with Russia, saying otherwise any talks between the two countries will be illegal.

Putin emphasised that Russia will defend its national interests during the process of settling the Ukrainian issue.

