Russia to further develop nuclear weapons: Putin
By IANS | Published: June 22, 2024 01:48 AM2024-06-22T01:48:22+5:302024-06-22T01:50:07+5:30
Moscow, June 22 Russia has plans to further develop its nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Our plans include further development of the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and maintaining the balance of power in the world," Putin said on Friday at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions as reported by Xinhua news agency.
The nuclear triad is a three-pronged military force structure of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers with nuclear bombs and missiles.
