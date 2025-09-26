Russia Train Accident: Goods Train Derails and Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With Truck in Smolensk (Watch Video)

A train carrying gasoline derailed and burst into major flames on Friday, September 26, after colliding with a truck at a railway crossing in the Smolensk region of Russia. The incident caused multiple train bogies to be engulfed in a blaze.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire department and rescue team, including medical and ambulance, rushed to the railway crossing near Ryzhikovo station in the Rudnyansky District and launched rescue and relief operations.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Poland Urges Citizens to Urgently Leave Belarus 'By Any Necessary Means'.

As per the initial information, the freight train and a heavy-duty truck collided with each other at the railway crossing, resulting in several bogies of the train catching fire. The incident is reported to have occurred at around 8 am on Friday, according to Russian media.

RT: "Firefighters in Russia’s Smolensk Region are responding to a train derailment, in which six cars carrying fuel caught fire, according to the Emergencies Ministry.



The incident happened at a road crossing some 45 km west of Smolensk on the railroad leading to Vitebsk,… pic.twitter.com/tk5aYlxTTH — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 26, 2025

A video shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows smoke, along with flames blowing out of the train. The video learned to be recorded by a passerby from his car.

At least 18 train carts carrying gasoline fuel derailed. However, both the train motor man and the truck driver sustained minor injuries. The injured people were shifted to the nearby hospital for their treatment. The accident occurred when a truck was crossing tracks in front of an oncoming train between Rudnya and Golynki stations.

Despite the train driver applying emergency brakes, the train was unable to avoid a collision, as the train rammed the truck on the tracks. Three firefighter trains and four recovery trains have been dispatched to the scene. Train service along the affected section has been suspended as authorities work to manage the aftermath.