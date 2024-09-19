Russia: Two dead, seven injured in shooting incident in Moscow

Moscow, Sep 19 Two people have been killed and seven injured in a shooting at the office of Russian online retailer Wildberries, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

According to preliminary information, on Wednesday a shooting took place at the Wildberries office located on Romanov Lane in Moscow, the investigative committee said.

Seven people have been injured, including two law enforcement officers that arrived at the scene, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting TASS.

Two people have died from their injuries, according to the investigative committee.

Wildberries, the largest online retailer in Russia, is owned by Tatyana Bakalchuk, a Russian entrepreneur as well as the retailer's founder and CEO, and co-owned by her husband Vladislav Bakalchuk.

A group of 20 to 30 men arrived at the scene and began breaking windows at the entrance to the business center where the office was located, and gunfire erupted shortly after, TASS reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Almost 30 people have been detained as a result of the shooting, according to law enforcement.

A criminal case has been opened into the shooting, and investigators are currently working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor