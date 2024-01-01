Russia, Ukraine accuse each other as 5 killed in attacks on New Year's Day

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 1 : Both Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other as several people were killed in different strikes in the Odesa region in Ukraine and Donetsk region under Russian control after the war, Al Jazeera reported.

Five people were killed in New Year's Day attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa region and the Russian-occupied eastern city of Donetsk, amid escalating conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of the broader Donetsk region, accused Ukraine of "massive shelling from multiple launch rocket systems". He said that four people had been killed and 14 were injured.

On the other hand, Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region in Ukraine, said one person had been killed after a Russian air raid on Odesa.

Kiper said that Ukraine's air defence systems were engaged in repelling the drone attack, but the falling debris caused several fires in residential buildings in different parts of the city, and at least three people had been injured.

A social media video, posted by Odesa Mayor Henadii Trukhanov, showed him inspecting a damaged apartment with broken windows.

"They say that how you welcome the New Year is how you will live the year," Trukhanov said in the post. "Well, this year Ukraine will break this rule: We will persevere and we will win".

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force said that Russian air attacks also targeted the Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions, as well as the city of Lviv, Al Jazeera reported.

Notably, the air attacks have escalated since December 29 when Russia launched around 158 missiles and drones on Ukraine's major cities in a barrage that killed at least 30 people and injured more than 140. That was followed on Saturday by a Ukrainian attack on the Russian border town of Belgorod in which at least 21 people were killed and 111 injured, Al Jazeera reported

With Moscow promising to retaliate, it launched a new aerial bombardment of Ukraine on Sunday, targeting Kharkiv, the country's second biggest city, with six missiles and drones.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, which began after Russia began the 'full-scale invasion' of the Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

