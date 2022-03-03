Russia-Ukraine conflict: Blinken to visit Poland, Moldova, Baltic nations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia from March 3 to 8 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The trip continues extensive consultations and coordination with our NATO Allies and European partners about the Russian Federation's continued premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement.

According to the statement, Blinken will begin his trip in Brussels, Belgium where he will participate in a NATO Foreign Ministerial, meet with EU counterparts, participate in a G7 Ministerial Meeting, and hold additional meetings with partners to discuss the global response to Russia's invasion, including Allies' and partners' continued coordination on imposing massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia.

Blinken will then travel to Poland on March 5, where he will meet Polish leaders, including Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, to discuss further security assistance in the face of Russia's continued aggression and unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

The US Secretary of State will then travel to Chisinau, Moldova to meet with President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu. During his stop, the Secretary will discuss support for Moldova's efforts to receive and assist refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as US support for Moldova's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, read the statement.

Blinken will then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania on March 6 to meet with President Gitanas Nauseda, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

On March 7, the US Secretary of State will travel to Riga, Latvia, to meet with President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, and Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.

He will travel to Tallinn, Estonia, on March 8 to meet with President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. During all three stops, he will discuss joint efforts to support Ukraine, strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense, promote democracy and human rights, and pursue deeper economic and energy cooperation with our Baltic Allies, the statement said.

