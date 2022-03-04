Russia-Ukraine conflict: IAEA in contact with Ukrainian authorities over shelling at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

After Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in southern Ukraine, reported a fire on its territory, IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in contact with Ukrainian authorities about the situation.

"Ukraine: IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation," tweeted IAEA.

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has appealed for a halt of use of force and warned of severe danger if reactors are hit as it could be disastrous for radiation spread.

"IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi speaks with Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal and with Ukrainian nuclear regulator and operator about the serious situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit," tweeted IAEA.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said that the fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected "essential" equipment.

"Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected "essential" equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions," tweeted IAEA.

Earlier on Friday -- before the fire broke out -- the IAEA released a statement warning that Russian troops were approaching the area and any fighting near the plant could be disastrous.

Ukraine told the IAEA "a large number of Russian tanks and infantry 'broke through the block post to the town of Enerhodar, a few kilometres from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)," the IAEA said in a statement.

It added that Ukraine's regulatory authority had sent them an "urgent letter," warning that Russian troops were moving directly toward the nuclear plant and the situation was "critical."

Meanwhile, Ukraine regulators told IAEA that there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"#Ukraine regulator tells IAEA there has been no change reported in #radiation levels at the #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site," tweeted IAEA.

As per Eastern European media, NEXTA, there was no threat of radiation spread.

"According to Andrey Tuz, spokesman of the press service of the nuclear power plant, there is no threat of radiation spread," tweeted NEXTA.

Earlier, the mayor of a nearby town said the nuclear plant was on fire amid intense fighting in the area, with firefighters unable to reach the site. Ukraine's foreign minister said Russian troops were "firing from all sides" at the plant.

( With inputs from ANI )

