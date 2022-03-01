Russia - Ukraine Conflict: Indians asked to leave Kyiv urgently

The Indian embassy in Kyiv, in an advisory issued Tuesday, asked Indians asked to leave Kyiv urgently through ‘any means available’. "All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," read the short notice issued on Facebook. The advisory comes as Moscow strengthened its attack on Ukraine and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, even as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed over 350 civilians so far. Latest satellite images have revealed a 40-mile long convoy heading to Kyiv. Ukraine has said their goal for the talks was an immediate ceasefire while Russia's Vladimir Putin has put the country’s nuclear deterrent forces in a "special regime of combat duty". Several nations, such as Germany, the US, Australia, and Canada, have decided to send military support to Ukraine. Meanwhile, India again abstained from voting at a UNHRC meeting held on Monday.



