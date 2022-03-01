Russia Ukraine conflict: Zelensky receives standing ovation after his address at European Parliament

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a standing ovation after his address at European Parliament on Tuesday. He said, "We're fighting for our land & our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians." he said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk delivered a speech at an extraordinary session of the European Parliament on Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported that Zelenskyy will speak at the parliament after 11:00 GMT.

"The @Europarl_EN #EPlenary meets at 12:30 to discuss Russian invasion of #Ukraine. President @ZelenskyyUa & Speaker @r_stefanchuk will join & speak to the world," Metsola tweeted.

The meeting was attended by President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.