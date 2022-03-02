Russia-Ukraine crisis: Scindia interacts with Indian students at Romania airport, praises them for their bravery

With Operation Ganga being carried out on a war-footing basis, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday interacted with Indian students at Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest in Romania.

The Union Minister met everyone with warmth and praised them for their bravery and resilience. He assured each one of them that they will be flying home today.

While speaking to the Indians at the airport today, the minister said that those still stuck at Romanian borders or coming to the borders will no longer be made to travel to Romania's capital to catch the flight.

He said he will arrange for those students to be sent home directly from there. Students seemed happy to see him and greeted him and shared any problems they had with him.

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure.

The government also informed that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders has been despatched.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Earlier in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor