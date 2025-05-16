Russia-Ukraine peace talks to be held in Istanbul amid lingering differences

Ankara/Istanbul, May 16 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a Ukrainian delegation would attend the upcoming peace talks in Istanbul with a commitment to ending the conflict with Russia, though he would not personally show up at the negotiating table.

At the Ukrainian embassy in Ankara following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, Zelensky told reporters that Ukraine would send a delegation to Istanbul.

Zelensky said Ukraine remained committed to dialogue but expressed doubts about Moscow's intentions, Xinhua news agency reported.

He told reporters that Ukraine did not see "any decision-makers" from the Russian delegation who will be present at the talks.

The delegation will be led by Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, alongside professionals, including military and intelligence officers, Zelensky remarked, noting that Ukraine is awaiting confirmation from both Washington and Moscow on the exact schedule for the talks, which are expected to take place either Thursday or Friday.

On top of that, Zelensky stressed that he is ready for discussions if an unconditional ceasefire will be discussed at the level of leaders.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation and senior aide to President Vladimir Putin, said that his team has the necessary competencies to conduct negotiations and will focus on "finding possible solutions" and common ground through a constructive approach.

Speaking outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, the diplomat said that Russia views the fresh negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul as a "continuation" of the peace process disrupted in 2022, claiming that his team's objective is to secure a lasting peace by "addressing the underlying causes of the conflict".

Addressing reporters separately after a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Turkey's Antalya, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that both Russia and Ukraine have, in principle, expressed their willingness for a ceasefire. However, each has its own considerations: Ukraine favours an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, while Russia maintains that certain modalities must first be understood and agreed upon.

Fidan said the Ukraine-Russia negotiations have now reached a certain stage, urging both parties to make concessions and take steps towards establishing a common peace.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also attending the NATO meeting, said Washington supports a negotiated settlement.

"We will see what happens over the next couple of days in that regard, but we want to see progress," he said.

The Istanbul talks follow a proposal by Putin on Sunday to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine.

Zelensky has previously said he is open to a face-to-face meeting with Putin.

However, the Kremlin said Putin would not attend the talks.

The last direct talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul in March 2022, where the two sides failed to agree to halt the fighting.

--IANS

