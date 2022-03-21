Russia Ukraine war: Condom sales in Russia goes up by 170 percent due to fear of price increase

Due to Western sanctions, the demand for condoms in Russia has skyrocketed. This is the situation even after the major British company Reckitt, maker of Durex Condom and other brands are continuing their trade in Russia. Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries saw a 170 percent jump in condom sales in the first two weeks of March compared to last year. Major pharmacy chains 36.6 registered a 26 per cent increase in sales. Overall, the purchase price of chemist condoms has increased by 32 percent compared to a year ago. There has also been an increase of 30 percent in the supermarket sales.

People are buying more condoms due to rising prices

Yesenia Shamonina, co-owner of Prezervativnaya sex shop, said - people are shopping for the future. She told that even after the increase in prices, people are buying heavily. Depending on the brand, the consumer has to pay up to 50 percent more. The Russian Rouble continues to fall, so the impact on prices is greatest. The Rouble has been going down steadily since Russia's attack on Ukraine. A condom industry source said the latex used in it comes from countries that have not imposed sanctions on Russia. But buying in western currencies is making it expensive. Demand for condoms grew so high that Putin's Ministry of Industry and Trade was forced to deny that the problems would last long. Russia assured people that Thailand, India, South Korea and China have not stopped delivery of products to the Russian Union.

Russia imports six times more condoms than it manufactures

According to reports, Russia imports 600 million condoms a year, while it produces only 100 million. Russia's Reckitt Company employs 1,300 people and generates around £400 million annually to the market. The company said in a statement- We are working according to the situation. An English company Reckitt has a 60 percent market share. Its brands Durex, Contex, Hussar etc. are quite popular. According to Russian Industry, 95 percent of the Russian condom market is occupied by foreign companies.