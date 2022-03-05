Russia Ukraine War: Rocket attack near house of President of Ukraine

Attacks on Ukraine from Russia continue. Russian troops have destroyed a military base in Ukraine. Bombings continue from Russia. Ukraine has accused Russia of plotting to assassinate President Zelensky. A portion of the rocket was found near President Zhelensky's residence. It is reported that the Presidential Palace was not damaged in the Russian attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself has commented on the rocket, which exploded outside his residence. Zelensky responded: "Missed."

According to some reports, Russia has attempted to assassinate Zelensky at least three times since the start of the war.

Russia claims that Ukrainian President Zelensky has left the country. The Russian government news agency Sputnik has claimed this. The report says that the President of Ukraine has taken refuge in Poland. However, this claim has been rejected by Ukraine. Zelensky has not left the country, and the president is still in Ukraine, he said.