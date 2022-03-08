Russia Ukraine War: Russia drops 500 kg bomb on Ukraine, Ukrainian ministers asks for help

Russia-Ukraine war continues today on the 13th day. It destroyed beautiful Ukrainian cities and killed thousands. Russia dropped 500 kg bomb on Ukraine. The 500-kg Russian bomb fell on a residential building in Chernihiv and didn’t explode. Many other did, killing innocent men, women and children.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted this information. He said in a statement that "This horrific 500-kg Russian bomb fell on a residential building in Chernihiv and didn’t explode. Many other did, killing innocent men, women and children. Help us protect our people from Russian barbarians! Help us close the sky. Provide us with combat aircraft. Do something!"

Russia is constantly attacking Ukraine. It intends to capture the capital, Kyiv. The Ukrainian military told AFP that "the enemy is continuing to invade Ukraine." Their target is to capture Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumi and Mykolaiv. 'Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24. More than 1.5 million people have fled the country since then. Ukraine has repeatedly called on Western nations to implement a no-fly zone. However, they do not accept this demand.