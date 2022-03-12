Russia-Ukraine war to affect India's military sustenance, expansion

New Delhi, March 12 The war between Russia and Ukraine will cost India's military capabilities, but to what effect is what the government is looking upon. It will all depend on how long the war continues and what would be the outcome of the conflict. The war will set a new world order for arms procurement and bilateral military relationship. And repercussions of it will be felt in New Delhi.

India gets more than 50 per cent of its arms and ammunition and military platforms requirements from Russia. Since Russia is at war, India's military capabilities will be affected dearly. Be it delivery of platforms like nuclear powered submarines, Grigorovich class frigates, fighter jets, Triumf S-400, AK 203 assault rifle and others or sustenance of tanks, aircraft and other platforms procured from Russia.

There are three critical aspects where India will face challenges due to war.

Explaining those critical aspects, Major General Ashok Kumar

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor