Russia unleashes cruise, ballistic missile strike on Ukraine

Kyiv/Moscow, Jan 15 Russia launched cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine on Wednesday morning in a new massive attack, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

A series of explosions were heard in the eastern city of Kharkiv, while air defence systems were active near the city of Cherkasy in central Ukraine, public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

The missile attack followed overnight drone strikes by Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army carried out its "largest strike" on Russian military targets, 200 to 1,100 kilometres deep into the Russian territory on Tuesday, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed on Facebook.

Targets of the strike included oil storage facilities, military plants and other locations in such areas as Bryansk, Saratov, Tula regions and the Republic of Tatarstan, according to a statement.

Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the attack on Tuesday, accusing Ukraine of using US and British-made long-range missiles and drones.

The Ukranian actions "supported by Western handlers will trigger retaliation," the ministry said in a statement.

Dozens of drones were shot down overnight across multiple regions in Russia, with damage reported at industrial plants and residential buildings, TASS news agency reported, citing local officials.

No casualties were recorded, it added.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during his annual press briefing on Tuesday that Moscow is prepared to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, however it is important to agree on broader security issues to end the ongoing conflict.

Lavrov said that eliminating threats on Russia's western borders would be essential, as this has been one of the root causes of the ongoing conflict. He noted that these threats can only be removed within the framework of broader agreements.

The Russian foreign minister noted that after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Moscow will study his official position on Ukraine.

He further said Moscow welcomes the fact that the incoming US administration has focused more on the realities on the ground in Ukraine within the context of a potential resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

Lavrov reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet Trump, adding however that there have currently been no proposals from the United States.

