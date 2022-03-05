Russia vs Ukraine War: 'If you want to go to India, clean the toilet', says returnee

Strong Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine. The Modi government has launched Operation Ganga to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine. However, many students had to face difficulties while returning home. These students have expressed their ordeal. On their way out of Ukraine, the students revisited how much and what they had to endure.

We often tried to contact the Indian embassy officials. But the call, messages were not answered, Pratibha living in Saharsa, Bihar, shared her horrible experience. "A friend of ours shared the problem with us through a video on Facebook, followed by a call from the embassy asking us to delete the video immediately," Pratibha said.

Pratibha was talking to a correspondent of Hindi newspaper 'Dainik Bhaskar'. Pratibha expressed displeasure over the government's preoccupation with campaigning instead of giving priority to repatriating stranded students. Pratibha is in her fourth year at Vinistia Medical College. 'We waited two days after the war started. We booked the bus on 26th February as we were not getting any help from the embassy. Rs 6,000 was taken from a student. We suspect that agents and embassy staff may be involved, "said Pratibha.

We traveled 14 hours by bus to the Romanian border. After getting off the bus, we walked 15 kilometers in minus 20 degree temperature. We had luggage on our shoulders. There was no Indian embassy on the Romanian border either. Students from African countries were crossing the border very easily as officials from their countries' embassies were present.

The Romanians helped us. Gave place to live. Gave us full meal. In Romania we met the staff of the Indian Embassy. They abused us. We were told that the one who would clean the bathroom could go to India first and the rest would be allowed to go later, ”said Pratibha. Every student was exhausted. After spending four days in the snow, no one had the energy to wash the bathroom. However, some students went to clean the toilet because they wanted to go home.