Russia warns against attack attempts on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Moscow, April 6 Russia has warned Ukraine and its Western allies against attempts to attack or destabilize the situation on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

"We urge the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and its management to actively use the help of the experts present at the plant to publicly document all incidents of attacks from the Ukrainian side," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Zaporizhzhia NPP has recorded multiple Ukrainian military drone arrivals at the nuclear facility in recent days. However, no damage to critical infrastructure was reported and the plant's operation was not disrupted, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the plant's press service.

On Thursday, the facility reported that a backup power line supplying the plant had gone down, and the reasons for the outage, which had not caused any change in the radiation level, were not immediately clear.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor