Russia warns to intensify attacks on Western arms storage in Ukraine

Moscow, April 24 Russia will intensify attacks on logistics centres and storage facilities of Western weapons in Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

In proportion to the threats posed by the US and its allies, Russia will continue to improve its military composition and produce more of the most in-demand weapons and military equipment, he added on Tuesday during the Defence Ministry's board meeting.

Noting NATO's increased activities in the Arctic and Russia's western and northwestern borders, Shoigu said Russia would take adequate response measures, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the recently re-established Moscow and Leningrad military districts have begun carrying out relevant tasks since March 1.

