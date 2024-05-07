Russia will emerge stronger, says Vladimir Putin after taking oath as President

Moscow [Russia], May 7 : Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in overcoming the current challenging period with dignity and emerging stronger.

While speaking after taking oath for a new term of six years as the President of Russia on Tuesday he said, "I am confident that we will pass through this difficult pivotal period with dignity and emerge even stronger."

"We will undoubtedly accomplish everything we have planned for the long term, all the far-reaching projects aimed at achieving our development goals," he added.

Putin also stated that Russian citizens' confirmation of the country's direction is crucial amid challenges.

"You, the citizens of Russia, have confirmed that the country is on the right course. This is of great importance right now, as we face serious challenges. I see this as your deep awareness of our common historical goals, and unwavering resolve to defend our choices, our values, our freedom and Russia's national interests," Putin said.

Putin also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Russian citizens nationwide, including those in historically significant regions, for their unity with the Motherland.

"In these solemn and crucial moments of assuming the office of the President, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the citizens of Russia across all regions of our country, as well as those living in the historical territories of Russia who have won their right to stand united with our Motherland, " Russian president stated.

He further added, "I humbly honour our heroes, the participants in the special military operation, and all those who are fighting for our Fatherland."

Proceeding further in his speech, Putin promised to use his constitutional powers to justify the people's trust in him. He also stressed the importance of unity, integrity, and dedication to serving and protecting the country.

Russian President stated, "I will do everything it takes, everything I can, to justify your confidence in me, using the powers granted to me as the head of state by the Constitution. At the same time, I would like to emphasise that the success of this endeavour depends above all on our unity, integrity and our desire to serve our Fatherland, protect it, and work to the best of our abilities.

"We stand as a united and great nation. Together we will overcome all obstacles and ensure that everything we conceive becomes reality. Together we win!." he added.

While highlighting Russia's relations with all over the world, Putin stated that Russia remains open to strengthening relations with countries that see it as a reliable partner,

"We have been and will continue to be open to strengthening good relations with all countries that view Russia as a reliable and honest partner. Indeed, those constitute the global majority," said Putin.

"We are not rejecting dialogue with Western states. The choice is theirs: whether they intend to continue trying to contain Russia's development, continue the policy of aggression, the relentless pressure they have been exerting on our country for years, or seek a path to cooperation and peace. To reiterate, we are open to talks, including on security and strategic stability, but not to negotiations from a position of strength. We are open to a conversation without arrogance, conceit or exceptionalism a dialogue on an equal footing and with respect for each other's interests." he added

Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin announced that Putin has formally taken office as Russian president for another six-year term, TASS reported

After Putin took the oath to the people, Zorkin handed him the symbols of presidential power including the presidential insignia, that is, the golden cross of St. George, depicting the Russian coat of arms and a gold chain with the words "Virtue, Honesty and Glory."

The ceremony marks the start of Putin's fifth presidential term, reported TASS. Moreover, his first two terms in office lasted four years.

However, the presidential term was later extended to six years based on constitutional amendments.

