Russian Ambassador Alipov welcomes India-China meeting, calls for strong BRICS unity amid global challenges

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov on Monday expressed optimism over improved relations between India and China, underscoring the importance of the two nations' cooperation for stability and progress in Eurasia.

Alipov welcomed the first meeting between the leaders of India and China in five years, describing it as a positive development for both regional security and economic landscape. "We welcomed and are happy that the first meeting of India and China leaders after five years took place," Alipov said. "This is a positive development. The meeting in Kazan included discussions on border issues and bilateral cooperation," he noted.

Alipov added that while Russia did not organise the meeting, it values the strengthening of ties between the two countries. "It is important and desirable that India and China maintain stable and good relations. This is favourable for Eurasian security and beneficial for the world at large," he said, pointing to comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Eurasian prosperity hinging on strong India-China relations.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit, held in an extended format for the first time, brought together leaders from 35 countries, focusing on development issues, global governance reform, and increased cooperation for the "Global South." Alipov stated that BRICS is not intended as an anti-Western platform but as a "non-Western" one that represents emerging economies and promotes a multipolar world order. "Many BRICS nations see this as an emerging framework for developing countries," he explained, highlighting that over 40 countries have expressed interest in joining.

Alipov also responded to criticisms from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently labelled the BRICS summit as a "failure." Alipov remarked, "I just read Zelenskyy's interview with the Times of India where he called the BRICS summit a complete failure. I don't know what he meant or what reasons he had for this statement, as he didn't elaborate... Frankly, Ukraine's president is completely delusional."

He highlighted that the summit was a milestone, with Russia hosting numerous BRICS-related events throughout the year, including dialogues attended by the Lok Sabha Speaker and India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

One of the summit's key outcomes was the creation of a new category of BRICS "partner states," allowing more countries to engage with BRICS initiatives. This decision follows increased interest in BRICS membership and aims to "multiply value and diversify partnerships." Alipov added, "To ensure seamless cooperation, we have strengthened the New Development Bank, which has approved 100 projects." Additionally, the summit advanced plans for a BRICS cross-border payment system and expanded currency arrangements, which Alipov noted would help members manage short-term current account deficits.

Alipov highlighted new initiatives in fields ranging from AI regulation and customs to tourism, labour markets, and MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) development. The group is also considering launching climate and geological research programs, cinema schools, and arbitration centres. "BRICS as a platform offers opportunities for members to engage on various issues of our time, from global crises to regional issues," he said, adding that the Kazan Declaration reflects these goals.

In the context of rising global tensions, Alipov emphasised BRICS' growing economic strength relative to other groups. "BRICS represents 40 percent of global oil production and 30 percent of land area," he stated, contrasting it with the G7, which he argued does not include many of the world's fastest-growing economies. "Developing countries also face reluctance in global institutions, and we have discussed that."

Alipov criticised the United States' recent sanctions on Russia, cautioning that similar actions could eventually target other BRICS countries. "Right before the BRICS summit, the U.S. announced new unilateral sanctions against Russia. Today it is Russia; tomorrow it could be China, and possibly even India," he warned. Alipov further added that BRICS aims for global reform rather than targeting any specific nation. "Unlike others, BRICS does not talk about anyone. We aim to reform," he said.

