Moscow, Dec 27 The Russian army holds control of the strategic city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, and conducted a large-scale strike on Ukrainian military-related targets overnight, Moscow said Saturday.

The raid was made "in response to terrorist attacks carried out by the Kyiv regime against civilian facilities on Russian territory," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces used long-range precision weapons from land, air and sea platforms, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, to attack power infrastructure supporting Ukrainian military operations and defence industry.

The strike achieved its objectives, with all designated targets successfully hit, said the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Kupyansk remains under the control of Russian troops after they repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks over the past two days, said Ivan Bigma, spokesman of Russia's Western Group of Forces.

"All counterattacks were repelled, and no territorial losses were sustained," Bigma said.

During the engagements, Russian forces destroyed five pieces of military equipment, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, and eliminated over 20 Ukrainian soldiers, he added.

Meanwhile, the potential crisis resolution plan that Kyiv is reportedly proposing differs significantly from the one that Moscow and Washington are working on, a Russian official said on Friday.

The settlement was approaching, but the negotiation process is being hindered by the setting of deadlines and attempts to torpedo it, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on the "60 Minutes" programme.

"I believe December 25, 2025, will remain in our memory as a milestone when we truly approached a solution, but whether we can make the final push and reach an agreement depends on the political will of the other side," the Russian diplomat noted.

Commenting on remarks by US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker about ending the conflict within 90 days, Ryabkov said setting specific deadlines does not contribute to a peaceful settlement.

A breakthrough in the negotiations must be achieved "under conditions where Kiev and its sponsors, particularly within the European Union, who are not focused on reaching an agreement, have redoubled their efforts to torpedo it," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he is willing to bring a peace plan to end the Ukraine crisis for a referendum if Russia agrees to a ceasefire of at least 60 days, according to US media outlet Axios.

In a phone interview with Axios on Friday, Zelensky said he would still like to negotiate a better position on territory. But if the plan demands "a very difficult" decision on that issue, he believes the best path forward will be to put the entire 20-point plan to a referendum.

