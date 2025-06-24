Russian Ballistic Missile Hits Odesa-Dnipro Train in Ukraine; Attack Caught on Camera

A Russian ballistic missile struck train number 52, operating on the Odesa-Dnipro route, near Dnipro on Tuesday, June 24, causing significant damage and injuring several passengers, according to reports. The attack reportedly occurred close to the Dnipro train station, with the missile either hitting the train directly or landing near it was not clear yet.

The force of the explosion damaged several carriages and caused panic among passengers. Rescue teams and ambulance crews responded swiftly to the scene. The law enforcement team provided medical assistance and evacuated the injured. The exact number of casualties is still being determined, but early reports confirm multiple injuries among passengers.

BREAKING: Russian ballistic missile hits Odesa-Dnipro train in Ukraine; reports of multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/zkgnEIdRLf — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 24, 2025

Ukrzaliznytsia has announced that replacement rolling stock is being prepared along the Dnipro to transfer affected passengers and ensure they reach their final destination in Zaporizhzhia.

The moment of a Russian missile strike on the Dnipro–Odesa train. pic.twitter.com/momCKhn3ox — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) June 24, 2025

⚡️ Passengers of the Zaporizhzhia-Odesa train during the Russian missile attack on Dnipro show the aftermath. Many people are injured.



Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reports 1 dead. pic.twitter.com/QyR4yfhl8v — Denys from Kharkiv (@GlushkoDenys) June 24, 2025

A passenger recording a video or Instagram reel captured the moment of a missile strike on the Dnipro-Odesa train. In a 7-second viral video, a Ukrainian passenger can be seen recording a clip using the front camera of her mobile phone. She is smiling and looking around when, moments later, a missile strikes near the train. Her phone falls, causing the video to shake violently. Later in the video, blood is seen on her forehead.