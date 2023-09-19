Russian court rejects Wall Street Journal reporter’s appeal against pre-trial detention

Moscow [Russia], September 19 : The Moscow City court on Tuesday has rejected an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich against his pre-trial detention on charges of spying, CNN reported citing Russian state media.

According to a prior court judgement, Gershkovich will be detained until November 30, TASS reported.

Lynne Tracy, the US Ambassador to Russia, in remarks from the Moscow City court session said that Gershkovich “is fully aware of the gravity of his situation, yet he remains remarkably strong," as reported by CNN.

“Evan is always eager to discuss the latest headlines. He knew that his parents had delivered a petition to the UN last week,” she added, saying the charges against Gershkovich are baseless.

The FSB, Russia's top security organisation, has accused Gershkovich of attempting to gain state secrets. He has been imprisoned since March and faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted.

The charges have been categorically refuted by both the journalist and his employer, according to CNN.

Earlier on September 15, Tracy, US Ambassador in Moscow visited Gershkovich.

"Ambassador Tracy visited wrongfully detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison," the embassy wrote on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The embassy added that Gershkovich "is keeping up with the news," including "his parents’ appearance at the UN this week."

According to FSB Public Relations Centre, Gershkovich, “acting at the behest of American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of an enterprise within Russia’s military-industrial complex.”

In late March, the reporter was imprisoned in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. He was accused with espionage under Russian Criminal Code Article 276.

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation had said at the time that the reporter was “caught red-handed.” Gershkovich was ordered detained by Moscow's Lefortovo District Court until May 29. His detention was prolonged for three months on May 23, TASS reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor