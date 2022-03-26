Russian defence minister got heart attack after speaking to Putin

The recent war between Ukraine and Russia is not over. On the contrary, day by day this war seems to be escalating. Many countries around the world have criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war. It has also called for an end to the war. Russian citizens have also opposed the war.

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Putin have been embroiled in controversy. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, according to Ukrainian Minister Anton Herashchenko. Herashchenko has claimed Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu had suffered a heart attack after a heated confrontation with Russian President Vladimir Putin where Putin squarely blamed him for the 'failure' of his special military operation in Ukraine.

Sergei and Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin), known as the second masterminds of the war against Ukraine, had an argument. That's when suffered a heart attack. Therefore, the defense ministers of Russia have not come before the world. Sergei was last seen on TV on March 24. However, his footage could not be verified as true or false.