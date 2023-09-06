Russian drone strike hits Ukrainian port facilities on Danube river

Kive, Sep 6 An overnight Russian drone strike has hit port facilities on the River Danube in Ukraine's Izmail area, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

Oleh Kiper, Governor of the surrounding Odesa region, said the attack led to the damage of port and agricultural infrastructure, reports the BBC.

There has been no official comment from Russia on the drone strike.

Earlier this week, the Izmail region, located from across the river from Romania, had come under another Russian drone attack.

Although Ukraine claimed that Russian drones had landed on Romanian territory, the NATO member state denied it.

Russia has been hitting Ukraine's port facilities along the Danube for over a month, trying to prevent Kiev from using the river to export its grain, the BBC reported.

Also on Tuesday night, the Ukrainian capital Kiev came under missile attack, the authorities said, but there were no casualties or damage.

