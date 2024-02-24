Russian drones attack Odesa, killing 3 Ukrainian civilians

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 24 : As the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict approaches, three civilians were killed in Russian drone attacks against Odesa on Friday, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported the incident to Telegram on Friday.

According to Kiper, rescuers found the body of one victim while fighting a fire that broke out at the attack site at the same time.

Moreover, two more bodies were subsequently retrieved from the rubble of the damaged building, Kyiv Independent reported.

Russian forces targeted Odesa Oblast with Shahed-131/136 attack drones and also launched Kh-31P and Kh-22 missiles from strategic aircraft from the Black Sea.

However, the missiles lost their combat capability in the air.

Moreover, air defence downed at least nine drones over Odesa Oblast, as per the military.

One of the drones that was hit over the sea, crashed into a building in the coastal zone of Odesa, causing a fire, as reported by Kyiv Independent.

Reportedly, a security guard was rescued from the damaged building.

Following the attack, Ukraine's Air Force warned about the threat of drone attacks for Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Furthermore, drone attacks have become a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's air defence downed eight Shahed drones, Kyiv Independent reported.

On Saturday, it marks the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, fresh Russian drone attacks were reported by Ukraine's military amid growing pressure for new sanctions against Russia following the death of Alexey Navalny, Voice of America reported.

Ukraine's air defences claimed to have destroyed all 23 Russian drones in multiple regions, including Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv.

Moreover, the Russian attack also included four guided missiles, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

