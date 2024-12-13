Russian Embassy hosts solemn reception for Baselios Marthoma Mathews III

New Delhi [India], December 13 : The Russian Embassy here on Thursday evening hosted a solemn reception on the occasion of bestowing the Order of Friendship on Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan.

During the auspicious ceremony, Ambassador of Russia to India Denis Alipov, underscored the immense efforts of the Catholicos dedicated to the promotion of dialogue between the sisterly Russian and Malankara Syrian Orthodox Churches as well as to humanitarian and philanthropic endeavours such as the launch of cooperation between the Central Clinical Hospital of St Alexis, Metropolitan of Moscow, and St George's Hospital in Kerala, according to Russia Embassy in India statement.

The audience was also addressed by Youhanon Mar Demetrios, Metropolitan of Delhi Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, the statement added.

Among the guests were Mikhail Kasko, Ambassador of Belarus, Sardor Rustambaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Kamel Zayed Galal, Ambassador of Egypt, Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia, representatives of the friendly diplomatic corps, including foreign missions of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, local business, social and religious circles, cultural community, mass media, Russian compatriots.

The performance of Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria by the Delhi Chamber Choir became a bright decoration of the evening.

