Russian envoy remembers Sitaram Yechury as 'old friend', expresses grief over his death

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov expressed grief over the death of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, calling the veteran leader 'an old personal friend and committed supporter of the Russian-Indian friendship.'

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury died on Thursday afternoon after battling pneumonia. The veteran leader was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 72.

Alipov shared a photo of him on X and wrote, "I'm so much saddened and distressed by the untimely demise of Com. Sitaram Yechury, CPI (M) General Secretary. He was an old personal friend and a committed supporter of the Russian-Indian friendship."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow and shared a post on X in which he wrote, "Saddened by the passing away of Sitaram Yechury Ji. He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum. He also made a mark as an effective parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief and said that the CPI(M) General Secretary had a distinct and influential voice.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. First as a student leader and then in national politics and as a parliamentarian, he had a distinct and influential voice. Though a committed ideologue, he won friends, cutting across the party lines. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues," the president posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the passing of the CPI(M) leader is a loss to the political sphere.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of General Secretary of the CPI (M) and former Rajya Sabha MP, Sitaram Yechury Ji. His demise is a loss to the political sphere. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends. May God give them the strength to endure this difficult time," Shah said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on X said that Yechury was a friend with whom he had several interactions.

"Pained by the passing away of CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechuri. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation. He was also my friend with whom I had several interactions. I will always recall my interactions with him. Condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!" he said.

Sitaram Yechury was appointed general secretary of the CPI (M) in 2015. He succeeded party leader Prakash Karat.

Yechury was born on August 12, 1952, in Chennai. He studied at Delhi University during his graduation times and completed post-graduation at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

