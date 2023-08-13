Russian fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad region
By IANS | Published: August 13, 2023 03:51 AM 2023-08-13T03:51:59+5:30 2023-08-13T03:55:06+5:30
St. Petersburg, Aug 13 A Russian Su-30 fighter jet has crashed during a training flight in the Kaliningrad region.
The plane, equipped with no ammunition, crashed in a deserted area, killing its crew on board, said the press service of the Western Military District of Russia on Saturday.
According to the preliminary report, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
