Russian fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad region

St. Petersburg, Aug 13 A Russian Su-30 fighter jet has crashed during a training flight in the Kaliningrad

St. Petersburg, Aug 13 A Russian Su-30 fighter jet has crashed during a training flight in the Kaliningrad region.

The plane, equipped with no ammunition, crashed in a deserted area, killing its crew on board, said the press service of the Western Military District of Russia on Saturday.

According to the preliminary report, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction, Xinhua news agency reported.

