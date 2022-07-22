Russian FM to visit Uganda on African tour

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to visit Uganda on his African tour.

Lindah Nabusayi, senior press secretary to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, tweeted Friday that Lavrov will be in Uganda on a two-day official visit.

The Russian embassy in Uganda tweeted that the visit is scheduled to start on July 25.Nabusayi said while in Uganda, Lavrov will hold talks with President Museveni and a government delegation.

Lavrov is also scheduled to visit Egypt, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo.The African visit comes ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to be held in Ethiopia in October-November 2022. The first summit was held in October 2019. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

