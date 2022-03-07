Russian forces hold fire, open humanitarian corridors in Ukrainian cities

Moscow, March 7 The Russian armed forces announced a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors in four Ukrainian cities starting 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on Monday, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Taking into account the "catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol", the decision was made at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia has published evacuation routes from the four Ukrainian cities, and reported the information to the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to the ministry.

Moscow demands that the Ukrainian side establish all the conditions for the creation of humanitarian corridors and ensure an organised withdrawal of civil and foreign citizens, it said.

Since Russia announced a special military operation against Ukraine 12 days ago, the two sides have had two rounds of negotiations in neighbouring Belarus in search of a solution to the crisis, with no clear breakthrough in the first one and an agreement to open a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civil during the second one on Thursday.

