Russian foreign minister "deeply saddened", condoles demise of Iranian President Raisi in chopper crash

Moscow [Russia], May 20 : As global reactions pour in following the deaths of Iranian Foreign Minister Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in a helicopter crash, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offered condolences.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed grief on Monday over the news of the "tragic deaths" of President Raisi and the Foreign Minister.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of President @raisi_com, FM @Amirabdolahian and those who accompanied them. Our thoughts and hearts are with those near and dear to them in this hour of grief," Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said in a post shared on X.

Moreover, flowers are being placed at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow by Russians, reported Iran-based Press TV.

Meanwhile, the flag adorning the embassy building is lowered to half-mast to mourn the death of the Iranian President and his companions in the helicopter crash accident in Iran.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council,, expressed sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and other officials in the helicopter accident.

"The EU expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident. Our thoughts go to the families," he stated in a post shared on X.

Moreover, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Iran.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said on X.

"I had the honour of meeting President Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last November. He exemplified a deep commitment to the welfare of his people and the dignity of his nation, which represents a proud and rich civilisation rooted in the principles of Islam. His dedication to justice, peace, and the upliftment of the ummah was truly inspiring. We committed ourselves to bolstering Malaysia-Iran relations, working together for the betterment of our people and the Muslim world. Our pledge will be fulfilled," Malaysian PM Ibrahim added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also condoled the demise of Raisi and acknowledged Raisi's contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship.

Leaders of the UAE, Pakistan, Iraq, Qatar, and Venezuela also offered their condolences.

The aircraft, which was carrying the Iranian President, foreign minister, and other officials, had disappeared in the mountains of northwestern Iran. Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and seven other people who were onboard the helicopter that crashed on Sunday died, state media Press TV reported today.

The Iranian President was returning to Iran following a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter came down in bad weather conditions yesterday afternoon.

63-year-old Raisi was the eighth president of the country and president for nearly three years, and he appeared on track to run for re-election next year.

