Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], September 19 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia took to their official handle on social media platform 'X' to post, "Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi meet in Moscow #RussiaChina."

Wang arrived in Russia on September 18 and will conclude his visit on September 21, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Yi is expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict with his Russian counterpart Lavrov, CNN reported.

They are also expected to hold discussions on “a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues,” which include a “detailed exchange of views on issues related to a settlement in Ukraine", the Russian Foreign Ministry informed through a statement last week.

The meeting follows closely after the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which the US has warned could lead to Pyongyang supplying Moscow with munitions for its war in Ukraine, according to CNN.

Lavrov said Moscow wants to develop “equal and fair cooperation” with North Korea despite sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the UN Security Council, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

