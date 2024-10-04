Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov reaffirms support for China on Taiwan issue

Taipei [Taiwan], October 4 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reaffirmed Moscow's support for China on the Taiwan issue, aligning with their long-standing position, Taiwan News reported.

"Russia's position on the Taiwan issue has been unchanged support for China's territorial integrity." He said this support has been expressed at different levels, "including at the very top," Lavrov said on Thursday during an interview with a Russian government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

Further, he criticised the US for "deliberately stirring up the situation in the Taiwan Strait."

"In violation of the 'One China' principle that they recognise, they are strengthening ties with the island's administration," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said the two countries felt similar "in assessing the risks associated with the advance of the West" in the Indo-Pacific region. He said the US and NATO discredited the security mechanisms in Europe and Euro-Atlantic affairs, as per Taiwan News.

The Russian foreign minister called for a "new architecture for Eurasian security. He said Russia supports China in opposing US attempts to influence the region.

In addition, Lavrov commended China's balanced approach to the Ukraine War. He said both countries sought to stop the war's causes, which they said were NATO's expansion eastward and the creation of an "anti-Russian military bridgehead in Ukraine."

Lavrov said that China and Brazil have been working on a peace proposal consisting of a conference with leaders from Russia and Ukraine.

He also affirmed that Ukrainian President Voldodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the idea, forming his "victory plan" and insisted on restoring Ukraine's 1991 post-Soviet borders.

The 'One China principle' is a position held by the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that there exists only one sovereign state under the name China, with the PRC serving as the sole legitimate government of China, and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Taiwan reports multiple air and sea incursions almost every day.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked 407 Chinese military aircraft and 206 ships. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

