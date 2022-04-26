Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warns of World War III

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned against an imminent World War III looming in the forefront as Ukraine fails to comply with the peace talks.

Lavrov spoke with various Russian news agencies where he criticized Ukraine's approach to the peace talks, reported The Moscow Times. He said: "Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process."

On the recent meeting between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, Turkey, Lavrov mentioned that Kyiv had presented a draft agreement which marked a departure from its previous stand.

Further, Lavrov asserted that Russia will continue to engage in negotiations with the team assigned by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But, he added that Zelenskyy was pretending on peace talks.

Lavrov warned that the danger of World War III is as real as it sounds.

"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," the Russian Foreign Minister quoted by The Moscow Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

