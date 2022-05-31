Russian gas deliveries to Orsted, Shell Energy Europe to be suspended from June: Gazprom

Danish energy giant Orsted and Shell Energy Europe have said that they will not pay for Russian gas in Rubles, Gazprom Export said on Tuesday, adding that it informed both companies that gas deliveries will be suspended from June 1.

The Danish company Orsted notified Gazprom Export LLC that it does not intend to make payments for the supplied gas in rubles... Shell Energy Europe Limited... does not intend to make payments under the contract for the supply of gas to Germany in rubles," Gazprom Export said in a statement.

The Russian company said that it had not received payment for April gas deliveries from Orsted and Shell Energy Europe.

"In this regard, Gazprom Export notified Oersted... Shell Energy Europe Limited of the suspension of gas supplies from June 1, 2022," Gazprom Export said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor