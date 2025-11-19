Russian Helicopters unveils upgraded Ka-32A11M firefighting helicopter at Dubai Airshow 2025

Dubai [UAE], November 19 : Russian Helicopters, part of the Rostec State Corporation, has unveiled the latest version of its Ka-32 series firefighting helicopter, the Ka-32A11M, at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The company is exhibiting its helicopter to international buyers as it looks to expand its presence in the emergency and firefighting market.

Russian Helicopters, during the briefing at Dubai Air Show, said that the Ka-32A11M is based on the Ka-32 platform, which is operated in several countries for firefighting and rescue missions.

The new version is designed to increase capability in urban and maritime environments.

According to the company, the Ka-32A11M's manoeuvrability, stability and power allow it to use water cannons and firefighting equipment in confined city areas, including near high-rise buildings.

The Helicopter as per Russian Helicopters is also designed for fire safety on ships and for offshore rescue operations, operating directly from vessels.

The helicopter is fitted with upgraded radio navigation equipment intended to reduce pilot workload during IFR flights.

Russian Helicopters during its briefing added that it can also be equipped with night vision goggles, allowing low-altitude operations at night for emergency response teams.

The Ka-32A11M carries a firefighting system able to take up to 4,000 litres of water and up to 400 litres of foam agent.

Russian Helicopters said the system includes electric heating for the water bucket flaps, a feature that allows the helicopter to operate at temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius. The company added that this capability has been implemented for the first time worldwide.

All systems and components on the Ka-32A11M are manufactured in Russia.

Ahead of the Air Show, CEO of Russian Helicopters Nikolai Kolesov, had said, "The holding company traditionally takes part in the Dubai Airshow international exhibition. This is one of the major events in the aviation industry, not only in the Middle East, but also worldwide. For us, it is a platform to showcase the holding's products and discuss plans for further cooperation with foreign partners and potential customers."

The Russian Helicopters have also displayed their Ansat light multi-purpose helicopter manufactured at the Kazan Helicopter Plant.

The aircraft, according to the firm, is capable of landing on small, unprepared sites, can be operated at temperatures up to +50 degrees Celsius, and can perform flights in high-altitude areas.

The Dubai Airshow 2025 is being held in the United Arab Emirates' Dubai's al Maktoum Airport from November 17 to 21.

