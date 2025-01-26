"Russian-Indian relations based on special strategic partnership": Putin extends Republic Day wishes to President Murmu, PM Modi

Moscow [Russia], January 26 : On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his wishes to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising India's achievements over the past 75 years.

In his message, Putin acknowledged the country's achievements in socio-economic development, scientific advancements, and global recognition. He also emphasised the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Russia and India.

"Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent heartfelt congratulations to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the occasion of Republic Day, which is a national holiday in India," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The Constitution that came into force 75 years ago laid the foundation for building effective state institutions and a free democratic development of India. Since then, your country has achieved universally recognised successes in socioeconomic, scientific, technical and other fields and has gained well-deserved authority in the international arena," President Putin's message read.

"Russian-Indian relations are based on special and privileged strategic partnership. I am confident that we will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas, as well as constructive interaction in international affairs. Without a doubt, this meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with the efforts to form a fair multipolar international order," the messagefurther reads.

As India marked its 76th Republic Day with celebrations, embassies from across the world extended their warm wishes, emphasising the significance of India's democratic journey and its role in global partnerships.

Messages poured in from the United States, France, Brazil, South Africa, the UAE, Nepal, Russia, China, and several other nations, underscoring the global recognition of India's achievements.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy had also sent congratulatory messages on Republic Day.

🇷🇺🇮🇳 The #Russia’n Embassy in #India cordially congratulates all Indian friends on the #RepublicDay! 🎉#RepublicDay2025#RussiaIndia#DruzhbaDosti pic.twitter.com/422tOMZEyg— Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) January 25, 2025

Sharing a post on X, it wrote, "The #Russian Embassy in #India cordially congratulates all Indian friends on the #RepublicDay."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor