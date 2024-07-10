Russian jet scrambles into air as Norwegian plane nears border

Moscow, July 10 A Russian fighter jet scrambled into the air after Russian airspace control detected an approaching Norwegian aircraft over the Barents Sea, Russian Defence Ministry said Wednesday.

The Norwegian plane, identified as a base patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon, turned from the state border after the Russian MiG-31 fighter approached, the ministry said in a statement, adding that no border violation was found, reported Xinhua news agency.

The ministry said the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out "in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters and in compliance with safety measures."

