Russian language ambassadors visit India for ongoing culture exchange programme

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Language Ambassadors from Russia are now on their first educational and awareness expedition to India. The classes under the initiative started on September 27 this year and will last for a month, and more than 200 Russian students will be attending it, TV BRICS reported.

The goal of the international volunteer programme named "Russian Language Ambassadors in the World", by the Pushkin State Institute of Russian Language, continues for eight years now. The initiative is intended to increase the interest of students studying the Russian language to know more about the culture abroad.

The information partners of the programme are the publication "Eurasia Today" and the International Media Network TV BRICS.

According to the report by TV BRICS, the educational and awareness-raising expedition in India will be supported by the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. During these four weeks, volunteers will conduct classes for students of the university, as well as for schoolchildren of partner educational organisations. In addition, the participants plan to visit Jai Narain Vyas University where they will present their programme.

To make the introduction to the language and traditions of Russia as clear and interesting as possible, the classes are organised in a playful form. Masterclasses and quests are organised for schoolchildren and students, and various creative tasks have been developed, after taking Russian language proficiency into account, the report said.

"India is one of Russia's most important partners, our countries have a long-standing friendship," said Svetlana Ulyanova, the Project Manager, Director of the Centre for External Communications and Development of International Youth Programmes at the Pushkin State Institute of Russian Language.

In parallel with the expedition of Russian language ambassadors to India, an expedition to Cuba is now taking place. The TV BRICS report also mentioned that, at the end of October this year, the volunteers also will go to Vietnam. It should be noted that the geography of the project is constantly expanding, during its implementation volunteers have already visited 19 countries, which included Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain, Peru, Ecuador, Iran, China and others and until now around 48 thousand schoolchildren and students have participated in the programme.

"Indian students, teachers and scholars have been actively participating in the activities of our institute for a long time. I am sure that the expedition of the programme "Russian Language Ambassadors in the World" will allow to strengthen the intercultural dialogue between our countries, to interest Indian schoolchildren and students in the Russian language, culture and literature of Russia. Thanks to the support of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, this year we have the opportunity to organise long expeditions. This allows us to conduct a large number of classes and see the result of our work at the end of the trip," Ulyanova emphasised.

