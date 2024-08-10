Russian mediation fails to end siege of places in Syria's Hasakah

Damascus, Aug 10 The Russian mediation to end a three-day siege by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on government-controlled parts in al-Hasakah province has so far failed, a war monitor reported.

A Syria-based Russian delegation returned to the Russian-run Hmeimim Air Base in the northwestern province of Latakia on Friday after a failed attempt to negotiate with the SDF to lift the ongoing siege of government-controlled areas in the city of Qamishli and other government-controlled areas in al-Hasakah province on Friday night, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The meeting, which included the commander of Russian forces and other senior Russian officers, aimed to ease the blockade imposed by the SDF on these areas, which are held by Syrian government forces and allied militias.

The stalemate comes after the SDF, backed by Asayish internal security units, brought in heavy military reinforcements to Qamishli on August 7, deploying heavy weaponry and additional personnel around the government zones in a precautionary measure to prevent escalations.

Concurrently, all roads leading to the government zones in Qamishli and the broader Hasakah were closed off, including the route to Qamishli Airport.

